Jane Testifies Diddy Flew Sex Worker Across State Lines for Paid Freak-Offs

Diddy's ex-girlfriend "Jane" is testifying in detail about how she says the freak-offs worked during their 4-year relationship ... zeroing in on a male escort with whom she says they routinely hooked up with and paid for his services.

Jane was taking questions on the witness stand from the prosecution on Day 18 of the Diddy trial ... and she brought up a man known as "Sly."

She said she and Diddy were impressed by images of "Sly's size," prompting her to reach out to him via Instagram.

Jane said Sly responded, and they began communicating ... with Jane telling him she was a "fan of his work."

She said she offered to meet him one day, which led to her jumping on a FaceTime with him and Diddy.

Jane testified the three-way convo turned "hot and steamy," and she asked Sly to expose himself. Sly, she said, was happy to oblige, whipping out his genitals.

Jane said she thought Sly was "cute," and says she then set up their first freak-off at the L'Ermitage Hotel in Los Angeles.

She said she booked his flight from Atlanta, Georgia and the hotel room and paid him between $2,000 and $4,000 for freak-off sex. She said Diddy paid her back.

During the freak-offs, Jane said she walked out in a uniform and would dance for Sly, then have sex with him as Diddy masturbated. Of course, Jane says, there were always lots of oils around.

Jane testified this became routine, flying Sly to other cities for freak-offs and paying him for his services. She noted they even had a rendezvous at the Trump Hotel in NYC.