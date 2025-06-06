'Jane' Says She Had Freak-Off With Diddy in August 2024, Month Before Arrest

Diddy's ex-girlfriend says even feds raiding two of his residences didn't stop the "freak-offs" ... 'cause she says one of the last ones she last participated in was in August 2024 -- about a month before he was arrested.

"Jane" is back on the stand for her second day of testimony ... and, prosecutors went through the entertainers she said she had sex with during "hotel nights" -- the name she and Diddy gave to their freak-offs.

Jane ran through the last time she says she had sex with these people ... and, when it came to Don -- the man she says took part in her first freak-off with Diddy -- she says they last hooked up in August 2024.

It also didn't take place at a hotel, Jane testified ... she says they held the freak-off at Diddy's Miami home on Star Island -- which was the one raided by federal agents in March 2024.

Play video content TMZ.com

As you know ... Diddy's residences in L.A. and Miami were searched by feds in the months leading up to his arrest in September 2024 ... which would be about a month after Jane says this freak-off with Jane went down.

Between May 2021 and August 2024, Jane says she participated in freak-offs with a number of different men.

However, she does say the frequency in these encounters dropped off ... going from happening every week or every other week from May 2021 to October 2023, to happening just a handful of times from February 2024 through August 2024. Remember, Jane says the two were on a four-month break from October '23 to February '24.

Play video content TMZ.com

Jane has testified that she used ecstasy for sexual energy during these encounters and to numb the freak-offs, which she felt were too intense otherwise.