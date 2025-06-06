'Jane' Testifies in Diddy Trial She Traded 'Freak-Offs' for Rent

Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal sex trafficking and racketeering 18th day of testimony resumed Friday, with "Jane" returning to the stand ... she told the jury about her reluctance to participate in alleged "freak-offs."

You'll recall, "Jane" -- who is testifying under a pseudonym -- says she's a former girlfriend of Diddy's and was in a relationship with him from around 2021 until the music mogul was arrested in September. In the federal indictment, she's listed as "Victim-2."

On the stand today, she continued to field questions from prosecutors about her sexual relations with Diddy ... telling the jury they used the word "entertainers" to refer to male prostitutes who joined them during marathon drug-fueled multi-partner sex sessions, the so-called "freak-offs" mentioned throughout the trial. Jane testified Thursday the two of them called these sessions "hotel nights" ... though they were not always held at hotels.

She also said condoms were not something Diddy wanted to see. Video shown in court -- not to the gallery -- apparently shows Diddy expressing in some way that he did not want a man named "Don" to wear a condom ... even though Jane said she wanted him to wear one. She says she ultimately relented because she didn't want to make Diddy "unhappy."

She describes how sex with an "entertainer" would end with the man "finishing" on her. She told the jury Diddy liked to "play around with it" when he'd have sex with her afterward. She said some sessions with the entertainers would go three "rounds."

She's asked about getting fatigued by the ongoing sex sessions ... Jane said she'd drop "subtle cues" to signal she was getting tired, and she testifies Diddy would give her drugs to keep her going.

Jane testifies she cried on two separate occasions following "hotel night" sessions ... she said one time she was expecting a date night, just the two of them, but Diddy brought in an entertainer, claiming it would be quick. Jane said that one session lasted 18 hours. This allegedly occurred at the Waldorf Hotel in Beverly Hills, early in their relationship.

Play video content TMZ.com

Jane detailed a second occurrence of crying after a "hotel night," when she was in the shower and very high on drugs. Asked by the prosecutor whether these episodes were "work," Jane said, "It was work from start to finish."

Jane testified the only part of these encounters she enjoyed was "being with Sean." She read from a text to him about not wanting to "play this role" in his life anymore ... and said "it's the only reason you pay for the house." She said he'd paid her rent for about five months at that point.