Diddy Trial Highlights From Day 17 of Testimony

Diddy's 17th day of trial might have been the most shocking yet ... taking the court on a roller coaster ride through Bryana Bongolan's second day of testimony -- and resulting in Diddy getting a warning from the judge.

The mogul was back in federal court Thursday, and the day started with Bongolan taking the stand again for her second day of testimony.

The defense hammered her on the date she alleged Diddy held her over the edge of the balcony ... arguing it can't be September 26, 2016 as she said because Diddy was in New York at the time.

They pointed to an event Diddy attended, shows he performed during the "Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour" on the East Coast, a hotel reservation under his alias "Frank Black" in NYC at the time and questioned how he could be in two places at once.

During this cross-examination, it seems Diddy was looking at jurors and nodding vigorously ... an interaction Judge Arun Subramanian frowned upon and warned Diddy and his legal team about.

What felt like a W for the defense was made somewhat moot when prosecutors later revealed contemporaneous texts Cassie sent to Diddy's former chief of staff Kristina Khorram ... which indicate this alleged incident may have happened on September 29 or September 30 instead, and Bryana simply got the date wrong.

"Jane" -- an accuser testifying under a pseudonym -- then took the stand to talk about the beginnings of her relationship with the mogul ... which she says was filled with drugs, money payments and sex.