Terrence J Praises Daymond John, Goes Coy When Asked Who's Rap's Top Businessman

I'll Let You Know, When I Diddy Up an Answer!!!

Terrence J claims he's drawing a blank in selecting hip hop's top businessman ... probably because his top pick is a bit problematic at the moment!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the former "106 & Park" host outside LAX on Tuesday ... he's pumping a new financial podcast titled "Money Talks" that's all about the Benjamins and shares he's been most impressed with Daymond John's guest advice thus far.

Of course, you too can get Daymond's invaluable advice every Friday on "TMZ Live"'s "Follow The Money" segment, so it's no surprise Terrence gravitated to the pointers that help save his pennies.

What is surprising is ... Terrence has gained tons of insight by interviewing nearly every hip hop star imaginable -- but he left us hanging!!! 😁

We're sure he has a "diversified" opinion on which rapper closes the best biz deals but mum's the word.