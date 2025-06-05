'Jane' Says First Diddy Freak-Off Opened Pandora's Box of Sexual Activity

Another Diddy accuser took the stand Thursday, diving into her sex life with the mogul ... and dishing on the pet names they had for one another.

"Jane" -- an alleged victim testifying under a pseudonym in the trial -- says she dated Diddy from 2021 up until his arrest last year. She told the jury intimate details of their relationship ... saying the two watched a lot of pornography while hooking up.

Jane said they had one conversation about fantasies while watching porn together in May 2021. Jane said she left the room to use the bathroom, but, when she came back, Diddy was on the phone and told her the two could have a freak-off that night.

Jane testified that she and Diddy quickly went to a hotel where she met a man named "Don" -- one of the entertainers for the evening -- who was in his underwear.

Jane said she and Don engaged in sexual activity while Diddy watched and pleasured himself, and, after Don left, she said she and Diddy had sex as well. Jane said she found the experience exhilarating and had a good time ... but, adds it opened Pandora's box.

From then on, Jane said she was often freaking off with Diddy ... and later on she claimed she told him verbally and in writing that she didn't want to do it anymore.

However, she testified Diddy told her he would only pay her rent for a few more months if she didn't have sex with other men ... and, she said she felt obligated to continue to engage in this activity.