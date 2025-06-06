'Jane' Says She Used Ecstasy for Sexual Energy Before Freak-Offs

Diddy's ex says she took substances to push through the "freak-offs" she participated in ... using ecstasy to up her energy -- and to numb the whole experience.

"Jane" -- Diddy's ex-girlfriend who is testifying under a pseudonym -- broke down the role drugs played in her sexual encounters with entertainers she calls "hotel nights," the couple's name for freak-offs, which didn't always take place in hotels. She admitted there were a ton of different drugs at these experiences, though she mostly stuck with using ecstasy.

When asked how ecstasy made her feel, Jane replied it gave her sexual energy ... much-needed since she's already testified that sometimes she would have sex for multiple rounds and hours at a time.

Jane added she also used the drugs because otherwise the situation would become too real for her. She says the drugs made the experience easier.

Jane says she skipped the drugs before two of these events ... once, at a big blowout before she says Diddy planned to get sober, so she decided to stay sober too -- and felt so sick after hooking up with two entertainers she ran to the bathroom to throw up.

She testified that Diddy came into the bathroom and told her it was a good thing she threw up and felt better ... because a third entertainer was ready for her.