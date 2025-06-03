Diddy Trial Disrupted by Woman's Outburst in Court Before Jury Is Seated

Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial in NYC resumed Tuesday morning with the 15th day of testimony ... but before the jury was even seated, a woman caused a scene in the courtroom and was quickly ejected.

As proceedings began, Judge Arun Subramanian discussed with the prosecution and defense teams a compilation video exhibit expected to be introduced later Tuesday. There was a question about an expert's testimony ... and the defense questioned certain edits of the video, claiming they distorted the actual events. The prosecution noted time stamps on security videos are routinely inaccurate.

As they discussed a video played by the defense yesterday featuring "Mia" -- a former Diddy employee testifying under a pseudonym -- of her birthday, the prosecution says they intended to introduce a recording of Diddy's phone calls from jail in which he organized "social media celebrations" of his own birthday.

The proceeding was then interrupted by someone from the back of the courtroom calling out to Diddy.

This woman stood up and started screaming and swearing ... saying "It's not a f***ing game," calling out to Diddy with "They're coming after you!"

The judge ordered her removed, and she was quickly escorted from the courtroom.

The jury was then brought in, and prosecutors called Eddy Garcia, who was the security supervisor at the InterContinental in Century City, Los Angeles -- the site of the infamous Cassie beating video. The hotel does not operate at that location any longer.

