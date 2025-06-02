'Mia' Continues Diddy Trial Testimony, Talks Post-Employment Texts, Videos

"Mia," a former assistant to Sean "Diddy" Combs who went on to work in development for one of his media companies, is continuing her testimony under a pseudonym for the third day. It's the fourth week of testimony in the case.

Mia is being cross-examined by defense attorney Brian Steel. Mia was asked about her time as an assistant to Diddy, and overseeing the possession of staff passports, which she confirms. This appears to be related to an episode Mia testified to last week, in which she says she left Diddy's yacht during a trip to St. Barts in the Caribbean under duress, but then returned to the boat, where her passport was held.

She confirmed she was finished working with Diddy by March 2017 ... she's then asked about a Christmas message she'd sent to Diddy in 2018, which reads, "Merry Christmas, I love you!" She says she'd just seen Diddy at the funeral for Kim Porter -- the mother of Diddy's children.

Steel asks Mia about a 2019 message ... she says she had a nightmare singer R. Kelly was chasing her, and she told Diddy in the message that he had saved her in the dream ... and she further wrote "Sending you all the love in the world." Steel questions how she could write this ... after she's testified that Diddy treated her so poorly -- which prompted a sidebar with Judge Arun Subramanian.