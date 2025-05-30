Diddy Trial Highlights From 13th Day of Witness Testimony

Play video content TMZ.com

Another week is in the books for the Diddy criminal trial, and it took only 13 days of witness testimony for President Trump to insert himself into the proceedings.

The biggest news from Friday's Diddy federal trial happened far from the Manhattan courtroom where he's being tried ... at the White House, Trump was asked about a potential pardon for Diddy if the music mogul gets convicted.

Trump left open the possibility of clemency ... telling reporters he would have to look at the case and the facts and determine if he thought Diddy was treated unfairly ... though it feels a bit premature at this point to be talking pardons.

The prosecution is still trying to make their case and Diddy's defense hasn't gotten their turn quite yet ... so far, they've just been cross-examining witnesses and trying to poke holes in testimony.

Friday only saw one witness take the stand ... a former female assistant of Diddy's who is testifying under the pseudonym "Mia."

She told jurors she got a $400,000 severance payment from Diddy after 9 months of mediation following years of service ... revealing she hired employment lawyers who first asked Diddy for $10 million. She said she did not bring up the alleged sexual assaults she suffered during negotiations.

On cross-examination, Mia was grilled about her sexual assault claims against Diddy ... with defense attorney Brian Steel showing jurors a bunch of glowing social media posts Mia made about Diddy, despite the alleged sexual assaults. Mia explained that social media is just about showing the good things in life, not the bad.

Steel asked her straight up if she was lying about the alleged sexual assaults ... and she doubled down and said everything she's saying in court is the truth. Mia will be back on the stand Monday for more cross-examination.

