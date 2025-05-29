Diddy Trial Highlights From 12th Day of Testimony

Play video content TMZ.com

The Diddy criminal trial is now at a dozen days of testimony ... and today's witnesses talked about sexual assaults, violence, "period blood," and some of Cassie's relationships with other celebs ... including a flirtation with Michael B. Jordan.

Things got emotional in the courtroom Thursday as a former Diddy assistant testifying under the pseudonym "Mia" recalled alleged sexual assaults, rapes and threats she endured from Diddy.

Mia sobbed during her testimony, and a lot of what she said lined up with some of Cassie's testimony about extortion ... though it's fair to wonder why prosecutors didn't bring Mia to the stand right after Cassie.

Prosecutors are still trying to close the loop on the racketeering charge against Diddy ... and it's unclear if a jury will see a jealous, crazy boyfriend or employer the same way as a racketeer.

Mia testified about cleaning up hotel rooms where Diddy and Cassie stayed ... she said she found candle wax, oil on walls, broken glass and sometimes blood, which she said Diddy told her was "period blood."

She also talked about going to a Prince party with Cassie, angering Diddy, and Prince's security intervening when Diddy showed up and attacked Cassie.

Headline-grabbing stuff, for sure, but the prosecutors seem to be hopscotching around their case and not presenting a tight story for jurors ... and it will be interesting to see how this all plays out, especially with the RICO charge.

The first testimony Thursday was from celebrity stylist Deonte Nash ... who worked for Diddy and Cassie. He said he saw Diddy use sex tapes to threaten Cassie's singing career.

On cross-examination, Diddy's defense hammered Deonte about some of Cassie's relationships outside of Diddy ... including former NFL player Andre Branch and an NBA baller referenced only as Brandon.

Deonte also revealed he was the one who set up Cassie and Michael B. Jordan ... she previously testified Diddy suspected she was having an affair with the actor.

The defense's point here ... how could Cassie feel trapped in her relationship with Diddy if a stylist for both her and Diddy felt comfortable hooking Cassie up with Michael???

Mia will be back on the stand Friday -- she hasn't been cross-examined yet -- but we're getting to the point in the trial where we are starting to wonder if Diddy will testify.

Diddy's lead defense attorney Marc Agnifilo told TMZ before the trial he didn't think he could keep Diddy off the stand ... but, frankly, Diddy testifying in his own defense feels like a long shot.