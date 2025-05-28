Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Male Exotic Dancer 'The Punisher' Apologies to Cassie for Diddy Freak-Offs

Exotic Male Dancer 'The Punisher' Apologizes to Cassie ... Sorry for Diddy Freak-Offs

Published
the-punisher-kal-05-28-2025
I'M SO SORRY
CNN

Sharay Hayes, an exotic male dancer known as "The Punisher," is apologizing to Cassie Ventura for his role in some sexual encounters with Diddy.

Diddy-Inside-the-Trail-INLINE-PROMO-watch-free-FRIDAYS

"The Punisher" went on CNN and said he's sorry to Cassie for any suffering he may have caused her ... explaining that at the time, he had no idea or indication that she was having a bad experience.

The punisher takes the stand Elizabeth Williams
Elizabeth Williams

Hayes testified in the Diddy criminal trial about his role in "freak-offs" with Diddy and Cassie -- and he told us he didn't see Diddy do anything that seemed illegal -- but after learning Cassie told jurors she was being blackmailed and threatened to participate in freak-offs, he's offered up his apology.

052125_the_punisher_kal
JUST AS CONFUSED AS YOU
TMZ.com

"The Punisher" says it's tough to think he played a role in a situation where a woman was possibly being abused ... especially as a man raised by a single mother and a grandmother.

in-search-of-freezer-meat-book-by-sharay-punisher-hayes
Sharay Punisher Hayes

Hayes even wrote a book about his 30-year career as a top-tier exotic dancer, including several passages referencing his experiences with Diddy and Cassie, and he says he's remorseful and regretful for any contributions he may have made to a bad experience for Cassie.

related articles