Male Exotic Dancer 'The Punisher' Apologies to Cassie for Diddy Freak-Offs

Sharay Hayes, an exotic male dancer known as "The Punisher," is apologizing to Cassie Ventura for his role in some sexual encounters with Diddy.

"The Punisher" went on CNN and said he's sorry to Cassie for any suffering he may have caused her ... explaining that at the time, he had no idea or indication that she was having a bad experience.

Hayes testified in the Diddy criminal trial about his role in "freak-offs" with Diddy and Cassie -- and he told us he didn't see Diddy do anything that seemed illegal -- but after learning Cassie told jurors she was being blackmailed and threatened to participate in freak-offs, he's offered up his apology.

"The Punisher" says it's tough to think he played a role in a situation where a woman was possibly being abused ... especially as a man raised by a single mother and a grandmother.