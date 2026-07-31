'Exorcist' Star Linda Blair's Residence Raided to Determine How Many Rescue Dogs on Property

Linda Blair's residence was raided Friday by around than 70 members of law enforcement and other agencies ... and it mostly has to do with the animals she has rescued.

Right off the bat, this was NOT a search warrant for any criminal conduct for "The Exorcist" star's home. It was an "investigative warrant" to search her property for various violations, including the number of animals that were being housed there.

We're told Linda has a permit to house around 60 dogs, but authorities found 200 canines on the property, which appears to be a violation of the permit. None of the animals were taken away. Animal Control was there to assess the dogs and make sure they were being properly cared for. They were also there to make sure no one got bit.

The search was conducted at the behest of the L.A. County D.A. Along with D.A. investigators, members of Animal Control, Zoning, Building and Safety, and other agencies showed up at 6 A.M.

Linda was present during the raid and, we're told, she was "extremely cooperative."

The purpose of the raid was to gather evidence regarding the animals, electrical panels, and other items on the 2 1/2 acre property.