Olympian David Hearn was torched by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, who charged him with vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool ... but now she's eating her words and dropping the case, because the pieces that came apart were caused by shoddy installers.

Play video content JUNE 2026 Video: Trump Says Vandals, Not Contractors, Are Responsible for Algae in Reflecting Pool

President Trump made sweeping comments shortly after the Reflecting Pool started to fall apart, saying it was the result of "SICK, DERANGED PEOPLE."

Play video content 7/2/26 Video: Jeanine Pirro Details Former Olympian David Hearn's Indictment Fox News

Pirro claimed there were witnesses who saw Hearn reach down in the water and tear the lining. He insists he never did such a thing ... he just picked up a piece that was already dislodged.

Trump made all sorts of claims ... including that vandals cut a 300-foot gash with some sort of knife.

Well, all of that is bunk, because Pirro now admits the allegations appear bogus, and that it was faulty installation. She also pointed the finger at the Dept. of Interior, saying it "provided less than fulsome information at the outset of this case."

Pirro blames the problems on a rush to complete the project ahead of America's 250th birthday. It was Trump's idea to fast-track the construction, and clearly that didn't pay off.

As you know, Hearn -- a 3-time U.S. Olympian -- was arrested in June by U.S. Park Police for misdemeanor destruction of government property. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.