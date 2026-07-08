3 More People Criminally Charged with Damaging Reflecting Pool

Three more people have been charged in connection with alleged damage to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, according to newly filed court documents.

Prosecutors charged Sophie Dennison-Gibby, Justin Carreno, and Cameron Thiers with misdemeanor destruction of property involving less than $1K in damage, according to The New York Times.

The charges stem from a June 20 incident in which Officers say the three were seen removing pieces of the pool's blue liner.

According to records, Officers watched Thiers and Carreno reach into the water and pull sections of the blue sealant from the reflecting pool. Police also allege they located a piece of the pool liner in Dennison-Gibby's purse.

If convicted, each defendant faces a maximum penalty of 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $1K.

Court records show a judge ordered all three to stay away from the Reflecting Pool while their cases are pending. They must also check in with court officials by phone once a month. Their next court appearances are scheduled for August.

The new charges come as President Donald Trump has blamed vandalism for the Reflecting Pool's deteriorating condition during its $16.4 million renovation. He has claimed vandals dumped fertilizer into the water to fuel algae growth and cut the liner with knives.