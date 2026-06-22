Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Trump Says Vandals, Not Contractors to Blame for Algae in Reflecting Pool

Donald Trump Vandal Slashed the Reflecting Pool ... Not My Contractors!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
062226 donald trump kal
TROUBLED WATERS
Video: Trump Says Vandals, Not Contractors, Are Responsible for Algae in Reflecting Pool

When Donald Trump said he was going to drain the swamp ... this probably wasn't what he had in mind.

Trump says the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool may have to be drained in order to repair a massive slit in the brand new liner ... a cut he claims was made by vandals armed with box cutters.

Reflecting Pool Turns Green, Starts Peeling
Launch Gallery
From Pool To Swamp Launch Gallery
Reuters/Getty

POTUS refused to blame the contractor who did the $16 million renovation ... and continued to claim the fiasco was the result of vandalism.

He mused that they'll probably have to drain the pool's 6.5 Million gallons of water in order to fix the massive gash.

Authorities have been arresting people by the Reflecting Pool left and right -- including an ex-Olympian.

062226 woman reflecting pool kal
CAUGHT IN THE ACT
Video: Woman Busted After Dipping Hand Into Lincoln Memorial Pool
TMZ DC

These hardly seem like knife-wielding vandals though ... one woman was cited Monday for dipping her hand in the green water ... and another man was led off in cuffs for yelling at police.

Marilyn Monroe-INLINE-HULU

There's been heightened law enforcement activity -- including National Guard troops and U.S. Marshals -- around the landmark since Trump cried vandalism over the weekend ... and ya gotta see his answer when asked how alleged vandals slipped through the cracks.

Related articles