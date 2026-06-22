Trump Says Vandals, Not Contractors to Blame for Algae in Reflecting Pool

When Donald Trump said he was going to drain the swamp ... this probably wasn't what he had in mind.

Trump says the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool may have to be drained in order to repair a massive slit in the brand new liner ... a cut he claims was made by vandals armed with box cutters.

POTUS refused to blame the contractor who did the $16 million renovation ... and continued to claim the fiasco was the result of vandalism.

He mused that they'll probably have to drain the pool's 6.5 Million gallons of water in order to fix the massive gash.

Authorities have been arresting people by the Reflecting Pool left and right -- including an ex-Olympian.

Play video content Video: Woman Busted After Dipping Hand Into Lincoln Memorial Pool TMZ DC

These hardly seem like knife-wielding vandals though ... one woman was cited Monday for dipping her hand in the green water ... and another man was led off in cuffs for yelling at police.