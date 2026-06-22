Man Arrested Near Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Speaks Out, on Video

Play video content Video: Man Arrested Near Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Speaks Out TMZ DC

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is quickly turning into the Lincoln Memorial Arresting Pool ... TMZ DC witnessed the latest bust firsthand, and the guy who got led off in cuffs gave us a piece of his mind.

Check out the video ... Jacob hustled over to ask the detainee why he was in handcuffs ... and he told us why an out-of-state law enforcement agency's presence set him off.

The Reflecting Pool is the center of a growing controversy in D.C. and we've already seen law enforcement take action against a couple people today ... including this man, who was led away by US Park Police.

Play video content Video: Woman Busted After Dipping Hand Into Lincoln Memorial Pool TMZ DC

As TMZ previously reported, a woman was cited Monday after reaching into the water while National Guard troops and U.S. Marshals flooded the area amid heightened security around the landmark.

The crackdown followed allegations of vandalism and tampering at the newly renovated pool. President Trump weighed in over the weekend, blasting "sick, deranged people" for allegedly damaging the site.

At least five people had been reportedly arrested as of Monday morning -- before we caught this latest incident -- for allegedly tampering with the Reflecting Pool.

As we've told you, the water suffered a major algae bloom, discoloring and turning it green ... and a dead duck was discovered floating in the pool -- developments that only added to the scrutiny surrounding what's grown into a reportedly $16M restoration project.