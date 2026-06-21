Mystery Blonde Posted by President Trump Identified

President Donald Trump's late-night post of a blonde woman sparked confusion online ... and led internet sleuths to figure out who she is.

Here's the deal ... Trump hopped on Truth Social Saturday night and posted a photo of a blonde woman from the early 2000s -- captioning it "Great daughter."

The woman in the photo wasn't one of the prez's daughters ... leading to the confusion.

It's Margo Catsimatidis.



Trump is most likely referring to her daughter, Andrea Catsimatidis, the chairwoman of the Manhattan Republican Party.



She has held the leadership position since 2017.https://t.co/D0ne2aieX8 pic.twitter.com/bUC88xDXP4 @RobS____

Social media users have now identified the woman as Margo Catsimatidis ... whose daughter, Andrea Catsimatidis, is the chariwoman for the Manhattan Republican Party.

On top of that, many believe the photo of Margo was taken at Camp David ... where President Trump is at this weekend holding meetings with senior staffers about the failing peace treaty with Iran.