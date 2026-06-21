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Mystery Blonde Posted by President Trump Identified

Donald Trump Blonde Woman in Late-Night Post Identified ... Mother of Republican Chairwoman

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Getty

President Donald Trump's late-night post of a blonde woman sparked confusion online ... and led internet sleuths to figure out who she is.

Here's the deal ... Trump hopped on Truth Social Saturday night and posted a photo of a blonde woman from the early 2000s -- captioning it "Great daughter."

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The woman in the photo wasn't one of the prez's daughters ... leading to the confusion.

Social media users have now identified the woman as Margo Catsimatidis ... whose daughter, Andrea Catsimatidis, is the chariwoman for the Manhattan Republican Party.

On top of that, many believe the photo of Margo was taken at Camp David ... where President Trump is at this weekend holding meetings with senior staffers about the failing peace treaty with Iran.

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THERE'S MORE TO THE MYSTERY
Video: 'Celebrity Crime Scene: Marilyn Monroe's Never-Before Death Scene in A.I.

Case closed!

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