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President Trump Late-Night Post of Blonde Woman Sparks Confusion

President Trump MAKE DAUGHTERS GREAT AGAIN!!! Post of Mystery Blonde Sparks Internet Frenzy

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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President Donald Trump set off a wave of online confusion late Saturday night after posting a photo on Truth Social featuring a blonde woman he described in the caption as "Great daughter."

The only problem ... the woman in the image doesn’t appear to be any of Trump’s daughters, Ivanka Trump or Tiffany Trump, sparking immediate speculation across social media about who exactly he was referring to.

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The photo showed a blonde woman dressed in black, reclining on a red sofa while talking on the phone inside a room decorated with patriotic Americana. Among the details in the background were what appeared to be a decorative throw featuring a state-style seal, along with furnishings that quickly became part of the internet’s growing investigation.

Some online observers -- including Daily Mirror US political editor Mikey Smith -- suggested the setting may be Camp David, pointing to similarities in the décor, including patterned cushions and what appeared to be a presidential-style call box often associated with the retreat.

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Smith further speculated the woman could be Margo Catsimatidis, noting similarities in appearance and connecting her to New York business figure John Catsimatidis, as well as longstanding political ties and philanthropic work.

The political editor also pointed out details in the room that appeared consistent with older photos from the presidential retreat, suggesting the image may not be recent.

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At this point, neither Trump nor his team have clarified the identity of the woman in the photo or the context behind the post, leaving the internet still trying to solve the late-night, cryptic post.

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