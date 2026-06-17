Donald Trump Says Iranian Officials Call Barack Obama A 'Stupid Son of A Bitch'

Play video content Video: Donald Trump Says Iranian Officials Had Blunt Words for Obama

Donald Trump says officials in Iran don't have a high opinion of one of his predecessors ... claiming some of them think Barack Obama's a "stupid son of a bitch."

POTUS made the shocking claim during the G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France while sitting with Egypt's president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi ... insisting Obama never could've nailed down as good of a deal with Iran as he did, while railing against the deal Obama signed with Iran over a decade ago.

Trump mentioned a $1.7 billion cash payment the United States made to Iran back in early 2016 ... money which the administration insisted was not connected to the deal. Critics have often brought up the suspicious timing of the payments.

The Prez says Iranian officials couldn't believe it when the plane full of cash landed ... and he says they "laughed" at Obama and called him the NSFW term.

As you know ... Trump announced he'd made a deal with Iran on Sunday -- one which he says will reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, the peace seems tenuous at this point ... with Trump even promising more bombing campaigns if he's not satisfied with the implementation of the deal.