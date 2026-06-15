'The View' Sunny Hostin Slams UFC Crowd Reaction To Josh Hokit's Michelle Obama Jab

The ladies of "The View" aren't giving UFC fighter Josh Hokit a pass ... coming together to torch his controversial Michelle Obama remark ... and the reaction it got from the crowd.

Sunny Hostin led the discussion, arguing comments like Hokit's are rooted in ugly stereotypes historically used to paint Black women as masculine and unattractive.

She took issue with audience members laughing at Hokit's insult ... and with President Trump appearing to smirk.

Ana Navarro piled on too ... blasting the idea of hosting a UFC event at the White House as part of America's 250th birthday celebrations ... saying it hardly reflects the country's ideals.

She suggested there are far better ways to mark the milestone ... like visiting the new Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago and showing up at the ballot box in November.

MMA FIGHTER JOSH HOKIT ON THE WHITE HOUSE LAWN: “MICHELLE OBAMA IS A MAN!” pic.twitter.com/lODK3EjtR4 @theblaze