Jemele Hill Says UFC Freedom 250 Felt Like It Wasn't Meant for All Americans

Play video content Video: Jemele Hill Thinks UFC Freedom 250 Felt More Political Than Unifying TMZ.com

Jemele Hill says UFC Freedom 250 was far from a knockout event ... telling us it felt more like a Trump rally than a party for all Americans.

The sports journalist joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday and ripped this weekend's UFC event at the White House.

Play video content Video: Donald Trump, Dana White Make Big Entrance At UFC's Freedom 250 Paramount+ / UFC

While Jemele says there were good moments, overall it didn't feel like a "correct" representation of America, telling us ... "Everything about this felt gaudy. It felt narcissistic. It was like Temu Wrestlemania to me."

MMA FIGHTER JOSH HOKIT ON THE WHITE HOUSE LAWN: “MICHELLE OBAMA IS A MAN!” pic.twitter.com/lODK3EjtR4 @theblaze

Jemele brought up Josh Hokit's "disgusting" and transphobic comment about Michelle Obama, noting he has a history of offensive remarks and was still selected to represent Americans through this platform.

She also called out lack of diversity in the crowd, saying it felt more like a Trump rally than a celebration of America.

Harvey told the ESPN alum it feels elitist to turn your nose up at the White House hosting the UFC, considering so many people watch it. But Jemele argued UFC fans are a very "specific" type of people, even though millions of people tune in.

She tells us that -- thanks to UFC Freedom 250 -- Americans are never beating the "showboating, ostentatious, rude American" allegations from other countries.

Harvey pointed out that there's not much difference between Trump's latest birthday bash and the party John F. Kennedy threw for himself at Madison Square Garden in the 60s ... but Jemele says the setting makes all the difference.

She said ... "The White House is considered to be the People's House, that's why it's called that. It's supposed to be representative of this country, and this was a different sort of feel."

Jemele also felt the whole evet seemed to be about "sucking up to Donald Trump" and that everything felt "very rooted in MAGA."

It's an interesting conversation ... and Jemele had a lot more to say.