Dan Bongino Says Josh Hokit Calling Michelle Obama a 'Man' Was Funny

Play video content Video: Dan Bongino Says Josh Hokit's Michelle Obama Joke Was Funny TMZ.com

Dan Bongino thought Josh Hokit's shocking "joke" about Michelle Obama after his UFC Freedom 250 victory was pretty damn funny ... and says those clutching their pearls need to chill.

TMZ DC caught up with the former deputy director of the FBI after the huge White House spectacle ... and we had to ask what he thought of Hokit calling Michelle "a man" in his post-fight comments.

Check out the video ... Dan says the moment brought the house down ... because it was so wild and unexpected. He also addresses those who think the comment was in poor taste.

Hokit fought fellow heavyweight Derrick Lewis on the White House lawn ... and he had a huge victory before popping off to announcer Joe Rogan.

We also ran into Texas Congressman Brandon Gill after the event ... and he echoed what Dan said ... the moment was “hilarious” and just a "joke," so those who are outraged need to be bent out of shape about something else.