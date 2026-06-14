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Donald Trump, Dana White Make Grand Entrance At UFC's Freedom 250

UFC Freedom 250 Donald Trump & Dana White Make Grand Entrance ... Octagon-Side At W.H.!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
donald-trump-freedom-250-kal-06-14-2026
EPIC ENTRANCE
Video: Donald Trump, Dana White Make Big Entrance At UFC's Freedom 250
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President Donald Trump and Dana White might've just had the best walkout of the night, before a single punch was thrown, arriving on the South Lawn in style!

After a short rain delay -- thunderstorms were in the area -- POTUS and his longtime friend walked out of the White House's West Wing, to a balcony overlooking the Octagon ... as a 4,000-strong crowd, many military members, cheered from the stands.

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Trump saluted while White held his hand over his heart as the National Anthem was played ... culminating with several U.S. military jets doing a flyover.

After the anthem, the president and Dana walked a red, white, and blue carpet to their seats just feet from the Octagon.

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When Joe Rogan got on the mic for the first time ... he summed up the atmosphere like this.

"It's such a scene. It's so surreal. It's so amazing. The energy is in the air. We're outside. We thought it might be called off for rain, but we're good. The whole thing is nuts!"

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Of course, Freedom 250 is a historic event ... it's the first time a sporting event has ever been held at the White House.

The card features seven fights and is anchored by a highly anticipated title fight between Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria.