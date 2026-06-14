UFC's Mauricio Ruffy Proposes To GF After KO Win At White House

Mauricio Ruffy proved himself a lover and fighter on the White House lawn Sunday night ... dominating Michael Chandler, and then proposing to his girlfriend!

WHAT A NIGHT FOR MAURICIO RUFFY 🎉



He proposes to his girlfriend after a knockout win over Michael Chandler pic.twitter.com/OsPa6pPQ0C @BET99Sportsbook

"What better place to ask my wife to get married?" Ruffy's translator said from the Octagon, turning to the crowd. "Nadine, I love you. Would you marry me, since we're right here at the White House?"

"She gave a thumbs up," Joe Rogan said.

Now, Ruffy may already be married -- after all, he referred to Nadine as his "wife" -- but what the hell ... it was the biggest win of his career.

Before things got all lovey-dovey, Ruffy was a beast in the cage, landing multiple flashy, heavy shots on Chandler, as the 40-year-old legend did all he could to survive the first round.

For "Iron" Mike, it wasn't meant to be ... referee Mike Beltran stopped the contest with 31 seconds left in the round.