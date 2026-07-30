Arkansas Motorist Killed After Plowing Into Portable Toilet During Freak Accident

A man in Arkansas was killed last week after his car hit a portable toilet during a freak accident, according to officials.

Ronald Langley was driving along Interstate 49 in Bentonville, AK, on the afternoon of July 24, along with a truck carrying two portable toilets, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

One of the toilets suddenly tumbled off the truck into the roadway -- and Langley's Honda struck it, police said. As a result, cops say, Langley suffered fatal injuries, although it was unclear how the injuries were sustained.

Langley's family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and other costs. On the GoFundMe page, the fundraiser says Langley took every precaution but still died in a highway accident because of someone else's negligence, leaving "his wife without a breadwinner."

Ronald was 56.