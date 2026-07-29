'Nightcall' Hitmaker Kavinsky Dead at 50

French DJ Kavinsky -- best known for the electro track "Nightcall" -- has died.

The Paris prosecutor's office said Kavinsky -- real name Vincent Belorgey -- was found dead at his home in Paris Tuesday, according to multiple local and national reports. An investigation is underway, and a cause of death has yet to be released.

The French newspaper Le Figaro spoke to a police source who noted he may have had a stroke, per the BBC. The outlet reported he had been complaining about headaches in the last few days.

French culture minister Catherine Pégard paid tribute to Kavinsky and his music following his death, writing ... "Danceable and nostalgic at the same time, his music will continue to resonate across borders and different generations."

The artist's beloved track "Nightcall" was released in 2010 and stylized after 1980s synth pop. It was featured in the opening credits of the Ryan Gosling-starring 2011 movie "Drive" and in the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kavinsky released his first EP, "Teddy Boy," in 2006 and opened for Daft Punk during their 2007 tour.

In 2013, The Weeknd appeared on his track, "Odd Look."

Kavinsky was 50.