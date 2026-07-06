Lauren Bennett, 'Party Rock Anthem' Singer, Dead at 37

Lauren Bennett -- a singer best known for her feature on the hit LMFAO song "Party Rock Anthem" -- has died.

Her former band GRL, released a statement Monday saying ... "It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren."

They go on to say their "hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us. We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved."

Bennett kicked off her professional music career when she was just 18 years old ... forming the Paradiso Girls along with several other ladies in 2007. They dropped their debut single "Patron Tequila" in 2009.

In 2010, Bennett embarked on a solo career ... working with well-known artists like CeeLo Green and will.i.am -- before featuring on "Party Rock Anthem," one of the biggest songs of 2011, which reached the top spot on charts all over the world.

Bennett later joined the group G.R.L. ... dropping songs like "Vacation," "Lighthouse," and more. Her costar in the group -- Simone Battle -- died by suicide during the group's initial success.

After G.R.L. disbanded in 2015, Bennett released her song "Hurricane" -- which she explained was informed by mental health struggles she saw her mother and a friend suffer from.

Bennett was 37.