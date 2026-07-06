Ex-NFL Star Marcellus Wiley Allegedly Poked Wife's Cheek, Threatened to Kill Her

Former NFL star Marcellus Wiley allegedly got physical with his wife Annemarie before his domestic violence arrest over the July 4 weekend -- she told cops he poked her in the cheek and threatened to kill her ... this according to the arrest affidavit.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ ... Marcellus and Annemarie were inside a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday afternoon when things went awry and the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star called police to report a battery.

When officers arrived at the World Marriott, they say Annemarie told them she wanted her husband removed from their room because she was afraid of him after he threatened to take her life. The docs say their three children were also in the room along with other kids, all of whom were at the hotel to attend a basketball tournament.

Cops say Annemarie also told them the previous morning, Marcellus put his hands on her while she was sitting on the bed. Standing over her, Marcellus "used one finger to sternly and intentionally poke her in the cheek" in front of their 7-year-old daughter. The docs state Annemarie went on to say she's planning on divorcing Wiley, claiming he's had an unreported history of violence towards her in the past.

As for Wiley, he told police that he and his wife did not have a physical altercation in the hotel, and there was no violence between them ... stating he never laid a hand on his wife and was only there taking care of the children. Cops say Wiley showed them text messages between them exchanging cordial messages.

However, based on Annemarie's written statement, police found probable cause to arrest Wiley for domestic violence battery.