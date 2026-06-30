Denise Richards Doesn't Want 'RHOBH' Castmates To Know Her Salary

Denise Richards is asking a judge to make sure her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, promises not to leak her financial records before she's forced to turn them over in their nasty court battle ... TMZ has learned.

The "Wild Things" star filed new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, claiming Aaron has spread all sorts of private information about her to the media in the wake of their split.

Denise says Aaron wants her to turn over bank statements and information about her pay for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ... but she insists much of that information is subject to confidentiality agreements with production companies, and she wants to make sure a protective order is in place before she sends them over.

The estranged couple has been going back and forth for over a year in their divorce, with the actress being granted a permanent restraining order due to Aaron's alleged abuse. At the moment, Aaron is trying to get his hands on info related to Denise's income.

Denise says she fears Aaron will leak her financial docs if there is not a protective order in place prohibiting him from doing so. Aaron asked Denise for documents connected to her pay from 32 Flavors Production, which produces 'RHOBH.'

She says the information and documents Aaron's requesting include details of her salary for various projects like 'RHOBH' ... and she says if the figures are made public, it would not only violate nondisclosure agreements but also "negatively impact my relationship with production companies, as well as other cast members."