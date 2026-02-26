Denise Richards Must Pay Ex-Aaron Phypers $5K Monthly Support

Denise Richards is the one writing checks in her messy divorce from Aaron Phypers.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, a judge on Wednesday ordered Denise to pay Aaron $5K per month in temporary spousal support while the divorce plays out. The payments are due on the 5th of each month starting March 5 and will continue until further order of the court.

In addition, the docs state Denise must foot Aaron $25K in attorney's fees, plus an additional $5K that may be used for a forensic accountant. The $30K total will be paid in three $10K installments at the end of March, April and May.

The ruling stems from Aaron's October 2025 request for spousal support. Both he and Denise were sworn in and testified before the judge made the decision.