Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Denise Richards Must Pay Ex-Aaron Phypers $5K Monthly Support

Denise Richards Ordered to Pay Ex-Aaron $5K in Spousal Bills

By TMZ Staff
Published
denise richards-aaron phypers getty
Getty

Denise Richards is the one writing checks in her messy divorce from Aaron Phypers.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, a judge on Wednesday ordered Denise to pay Aaron $5K per month in temporary spousal support while the divorce plays out. The payments are due on the 5th of each month starting March 5 and will continue until further order of the court.

Nicollette Sheridan's Divorce with Denise Richard's BF Finalized :: 0821-denise-richards-aaron-phypers-backgrid-7

In addition, the docs state Denise must foot Aaron $25K in attorney's fees, plus an additional $5K that may be used for a forensic accountant. The $30K total will be paid in three $10K installments at the end of March, April and May.

The ruling stems from Aaron's October 2025 request for spousal support. Both he and Denise were sworn in and testified before the judge made the decision.

Denise Richards And Aaron Phypers Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Denise And Aaron Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

As we previously reported ... the split between the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and Phypers has been anything but amicable. The two have traded accusations over finances, income and business dealings, with disputes over who should shoulder mounting legal costs becoming a central fight in the case.