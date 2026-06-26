The Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop

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If your current skincare routine just isn't cutting it or your haircare products are in need of a revamp, now's the time to upgrade … and you're in luck because it's all on sale.

With Prime Day 2026 in full swing, Amazon is offering up major savings on their best beauty and skincare products. Whether you finally want to invest in a Dyson Airwrap or just need to restock your pimple patches, Prime Day totally has your back.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Late night out? No sleep last night? The grace & stella Energizing Eye Masks are perfect for soothing puffiness and reducing the appearance of dark circles, restoring moisture to your delicate under eye skin.

Formulated with key ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, these tiny masks pack a ton of power.

You obviously can't skip sunscreen in your skincare routine so you might as well make it moisturizing too.

The EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 oil free sunscreen is silky and lightweight, formulated with zinc oxide. It’s perfect for sensitive skin, soothing and protecting skin types prone to acne, rosacea, and hyperpigmentation.

Ideal for daily use, this broad spectrum sunscreen protects from UVA and UVB rays … and is fragrance-free, paraben-free and non-comedogenic.

Celebs like Bella Hadid "can't live without" the LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask … and it's about to become a must-have in your skincare routine.

A favorite of other celebs like Kendall Jenner and Sydney Sweeney, this overnight lip mask nourishes and hydrates while you catch some z's, leaving you with smooth and supple looking lips.

Powered by antioxidant rich berry fruit complex, murumuru seed, coconut oil, vitamin c and shea butter. You'll wake up in the AM feeling refreshed and with visibly smoother, baby-soft lips.

Zits may be getting you down but with the Starface Hydro-Star Pimple Patches you can still feel cute.

Formulated with 100% hydrocolloid, they’re clinically proven to shrink pimples in just six hours.

These hydro-stars are now 2x stickier for long-lasting wear, 50% more absorbent for extra gunk removal, and easier to apply with new perforated sheets … so you’ll be more than prepared for your next breakout.

Make that white cast from your SPF a thing of the past with Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen! This mineral sunscreen is sheer, weightless and scentless -- making it a perfect choice for sensitive skin.

It delivers powerful, water and sweat-resistant sun protection while also doubling as a makeup-gripping primer.

Its cloud-like formula glides smoothly onto skin and helps everything seamlessly blend together with a natural finish.

The glass skin of your dreams is just a few treatments away with the medicube Pink PDRN Day & Night Gel Duo.

Both of these products are packed with powerful ingredients like salmon PDRN and low-molecular collagen that enhances skin elasticity and provides a luminous glow.

With both the Salmon PDRN Pink Collagen Jelly Gel Mask and Gel Toner Pads included, your skin is about to be totally transformed.

Get a boosted glow thanks to Paula's Choice Pro-Collagen Peptide Plumping Moisturizer.

This lightweight gel-cream peptide moisturizer saturates every surface cell in hydration to visibly plump and improve bounce.

It's packed with peptides for intense 24-hour hydration and sustains healthy collagen and elastin levels.

Plus, its cushiony, non-greasy formulation preps skin and won't pill under makeup.

The Solawave Neck & Chest Red Light Therapy Mask works like magic!

In just three minutes, it delivers a pro-level treatment thanks to four simultaneous wavelengths: Amber to even tone and boost radiance, Red to smooth the look of fine lines, Deep Red to promote firmness and Near-Infrared to penetrate deep for overall skin vitality.

Designed specifically for the skin below your jawline, gets you faster, more efficient results.

Take your skincare routine to the next level with the Therabody TheraFace Mask Glo.

This anti-aging device combines 504 red, infrared and blue LED lights with a gentle scalp massage to increase circulation and relieve tension in just 12 minutes a day.

It visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines, firms skin, enhances facial contour and helps reduce the appearance of sagging, loose skin.

It can be used anywhere, anytime … working to give you smooth, youthfully elastic skin even when you’re on the go.

Try microneedling from the comfort of your own home with the Dr.Pen Dermastamp MicroNeedling System.

This easy-to-use device is great for beginners and has step-by-step instructions on how to effectively use the stamp pen.

Improve skin texture, reduce wrinkles and help with skincare absorption with weekly treatments that can be done anywhere, anytime.

The BaBylissPRO Porcelain Ceramic Carrera2 Dryer may be compact, lightweight and easy-to-hold but it definitely packs a lot of power!

Using ionic and porcelain technology, this hair dryer produces gentle and even far-infrared heat to help dry hair faster … while also protecting it from damage.

It eliminates static, leaving even the most frizzy hair shiny and smooth with the lift and volume you’re after.

Look red carpet ready, even if you’re just headed to the grocery store.

The Shark Speedstyle Pro is your one stop shop for a perfect blowout.

Not only do you get ultra-fast wet-to-dry styling but this device also prioritizes scalp health with scalp shield mode that instantly reduce air temperatures to the optimum safe level … meaning no heat damage and no bad hair days.

Everyone wants a Dyson Limited Edition Airwrap i.d. … and now you can get it without breaking the bank. You can dry, curl and shape with no heat damage, all thanks to its Dyson-pioneered Coanda airflow.

Of course, it also comes with six multi-functional attachments engineered for different hair types, lengths, and styles.

Your voluminous blowout will always have you looking like you just left the salon!

The Shark Silkipro Straight can do it all. This three-in-one device functions as a rapid dryer, air-straightener and a tool to lock in shine … all without damaging your hair. Made for all hair types, it works to detangle, stretch and reach even the thickest root. You can choose the heat and airflow combination that’s right for you … or turn airflow off entirely for a traditional flat-iron feel. It leaves you with 24-hour sleek looks with silky, smooth end styles that hold all day.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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