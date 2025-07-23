TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The next big thing in skincare? Salmon sperm. No, we're not joking ... and celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Kesha and Kim Kardashian all swear by the stuff.

If you've been keeping up with the Kardashians lately, you know Kim has raved about the viral skincare craze ... and you don't need to be an A-list star to try it out too. But instead of getting injected with salmon DNA extract, AKA polynucleotides, you can now get the same effect in these innovative skincare products for home use.

And as weird as it sounds, it can revamp your skin's natural collagen production, leaving you with glowing, more youthful skin. And to top it all off ... it's all available on Amazon now.

The glass skin of your dreams is just a face mask away with the medicube Salmon PDRN Pink Collagen Jelly Gel Mask.

This Korean beauty product is packed with powerful ingredients like salmon PDRN and low-molecular collagen that enhance skin elasticity and provide a luminous glow. Simply wear this face mask for a few hours … and when it transforms from pink to transparent, you'll know you're ready to debut your new, radiant look.

Get bright, radiant, and even-toned skin in the most innovative way with the medicube Salmon PDRN Pink Collagen Capsule Cream.

Using encapsulation technology, this customizable cream preserves the firming and hydrating effect of PDRN until just before it’s absorbed into the skin. To use the product, mix the vitamin capsule and transparent gel together in a suitable ratio based on your skin type … and see an instant boost in hydration. In just weeks, you’ll also notice improvement in uneven skin tone and skin elasticity.

Give your skin a boost with the medicube Salmon PDRN Pink Peptide Toner.

This Korean skincare product is crafted to improve skin texture while enhancing a natural glow … leaving you with fewer dark spots and a clear, radiant complexion. Made to complement any skincare routine, this naturally-derived toner can be seamlessly combined with any other products and is suitable for all skin types.

Double up on your skincare! This medicube Intensive Moisture & Skin Plumping Set comes with both PDRN Pink Peptide Serum and PDRN Pink One Day Serum.

Together, these two products work to boost hydration and leave you with radiant skin. The peptide glow serum absorbs fast, addressing uneven skin tone and enhancing skin elasticity. Meanwhile, the one day serum contains 285Da collagen and 99% high-purity salmon PDRN in a uniform and stable concentration that ensures better absorption and more effective skincare benefits.

Deeply repair and rejuvenate your skin with the Dumie PDRN DNA Anti-Aging Serum.

Powered by salmon egg extract, sodium DNA and six unique hyaluronic acid derivatives, this serum’s ultra-fine molecular structure ensures fast absorption and enhanced collagen synthesis for firmer, younger-looking skin. Plus, it comes packed in air-tight single-use tubes, meaning you avoid product oxidation and freshness is guaranteed.

Reverse the signs of aging while you sleep! The REJURAN Turnover Mask is meant to revitalize skin that has been damaged by treatments, improve skin tone, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

This soothing, nutrient-rich nighttime mask works to calm irritated skin and support its natural healing process with calming aloe vera and adenosine. It also includes Rejuran’s patented powerhouse c-PDRN, a marine-based DNA growth factor derived from salmon DNA that provides natural skin protection and helps improve elasticity.

Renew your skin from the inside out! The REJURAN Turnover Ampoule uses c-PDRN and hyaluronic acid to penetrate deep into the skin to rejuvenate from within. It works to improve the appearance of skin’s tone, texture, and radiance while diminishing the appearance of lines, wrinkles, and scars. It’s the highest level of c-PDRN available without a prescription and is clinically proven to help revamp natural collagen production.

