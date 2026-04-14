Beach & Resort Edits: Get Ready for Summer

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Spring has just sprung ... but it's never too early to get ready for summer.

Whether you've got big beach plans or dreams of rotting at a resort, it's crucial that you show up in style.

That's why we've rounded up some of the best beach buys ... from chic swimsuits to ocean essentials. Check them out!

If you're not in the mood to buy all your bathing suit pieces separately, the ZAFUL Women's 3 Piece Swimsuit Set has got you covered ... literally!

This bikini bundle comes with a cover-up so you can walk through the resort lobby without getting weird looks. But when you're poolside you can bare all in that thong bottom!

The Coutgo Womens Strappy Flat Sandals are a super cute alternative to flip flops. Anyone who's ever walked in wedges through the sand will appreciate that these strappy, stylish sandals are flat to the ground!

These shoes are breathable, lightweight and comfortable, and come in five neutral colors -- making them easy to dress up or down.

The Verdusa Men's Drawstring Swim Trunks are perfect for any occasion by the water ... from hitting the surf to lounging by the pool.

This suit is available in two different printed patterns -- one with palm trees, the other with tiny flowers -- and comes in a variety of fun colors.

You can stay shady in style, thanks to the FURTALK Women's Sun Hat. The floppy, wide brim will keep those rays out of your eyes while you're lounging in the sun.

It's only available in two sizes, but you can use the drawstring under the sweatband if you want to tighten it up.

This ZAFUL One Piece Swimsuit is a great choice if you're looking for a stunning swimsuit with a little modesty.

The one-shoulder design elevates the typical one-piece silhouette into something a little sexier ... without showing a ton of skin.

If you're spending a day in the sun, you won't want to forget your shades! The SOJOS Vintage Oversized Square Sunglasses are sleek and stylish, with a fun oversized aesthetic.

They come in over a dozen colors so you can find the perfect pair for any outfit ... or just stock up for every occasion!

And if you're not planning on taking a dip in the water, you can still turn heads in the SOLY HUX Women's Summer Set.

The halter top and matching maxi skirt give total beachy resort vibes. And the twist front shows just enough skin to make this casual look fun and flirty.

The KuaiLu Flip Flops transformed the classic flip flop design into something that's both comfy and cute.

The fabric feels cozy on your feet, so you won't have to worry about getting a blister between your toes. And the foam footbed is made of a yoga mat material that bends and cushions your feet so every step is supported.

Style is important but so is that SPF! If you're going to be showing some skin this summer, you'll want to stock up on Sun Bum Moisturizing Sunscreen.

This water-resistant body lotion is formulated with SPF 50 to moisturize and protect your skin at the same time. It's got a lightweight feel and works with all skin types. Now go enjoy the sand and surf without getting burned!

If you're on the hunt to find a beach bag that isn't completely ugly ... look no further! The KALIDI BeachNylon Mesh Tote Bag is the perfect blend of fashion and function.

The minimalist design comes in a bunch of cute colors, and is made of anti-tear nylon that'll hold up after a long day in the sand and sun. Plus, there's a convenient zipper pocket where you can stash your phone, wallet and resort room key.

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