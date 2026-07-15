Chuck Schumer Seemingly Rips Loud Fart on Senate Floor

Play video content Video: Chuck Schumer Appears to Let Out Loud Fart on Senate Floor C-SPAN2

Sen. Chuck Schumer was airing his grievances over President Trump's Iran war when the Democrat appeared to air something else on the Senate floor ... a loud fart!!!

Check out the clip ... Schumer is discussing Iran and the National Defense Authorization Act when a long, unmistakably flatulent noise cuts through the chamber. The 75-year-old seems to briefly fight back a grin.

Schumer quickly regains his composure and goes back to ripping on Trump.

Listen closely ... the first part of our video has the live sound, but we boosted the audio later in the video.

Of course, whatever Schumer hoped people would take away from his speech was immediately competing with the apparent toot ... which aired live Tuesday on C-SPAN and has since gone viral online.

Schumer hasn't publicly addressed the noise, so it's unclear whether the Senator actually passed gas. Maybe the microphone picked up something else or Capitol Hill simply sprung an air leak. 🤷