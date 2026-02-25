Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Selena Gomez Says She Loves Benny Blanco More After Dirty Bare Feet, Mic Fart

Selena Gomez Can't De-Feet My Love For Benny!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
selena gomez and benny blanco heart eyes getty 1
TMZ/Getty Composite

Selena Gomez sounds like she's NOT turned off by Benny Blanco's dirty bare feet and farts ... because she says she's falling more and more in love with her husband by the day.

A day after Benny grossed lots of folks out with his hygiene on a podcast, Selena posted a selfie video on her Instagram Story showing her smooching Benny in a park and laughing.

022526 selena gomez kal
UNCONDITIONAL LOVE
Instagram/selenagomez

Selena captioned the video, "I fall more and more in love with you every day my love" ... and she added some music too ... James Quinn's "A Gentle Sunlight."

Seems Selena feels Benny is very much her sole-mate ... despite those seriously dirty dogs ... and possibly wet fart into a podcast microphone.

benny-blanco-feet-kal-02-24-2026
AU NATURALE
Friends Keep Secrets

Love wins!!!

