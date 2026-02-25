Selena Gomez Says She Loves Benny Blanco More After Dirty Bare Feet, Mic Fart

Selena Gomez sounds like she's NOT turned off by Benny Blanco's dirty bare feet and farts ... because she says she's falling more and more in love with her husband by the day.

A day after Benny grossed lots of folks out with his hygiene on a podcast, Selena posted a selfie video on her Instagram Story showing her smooching Benny in a park and laughing.

Selena captioned the video, "I fall more and more in love with you every day my love" ... and she added some music too ... James Quinn's "A Gentle Sunlight."

Seems Selena feels Benny is very much her sole-mate ... despite those seriously dirty dogs ... and possibly wet fart into a podcast microphone.

