Benny Blanco's Newly Exposed Dirty Feet Show Up on Fetish Website

Update

3:00 PM PT -- Benny Blanco's dirty bare feet have made it onto wikiFeet -- which is a website where all feet lovers can gather and rate feet ... Benny has an overall score of 3/5.

Benny Blanco's not exactly putting his best foot forward for his wife Selena Gomez ... and we mean that literally.

The record producer was on his "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast Tuesday ... and while the vibes were chill, his feet were doing the absolute most. At one point, he kicked back, threw those bare dogs up on the couch and ... let’s just say the soles told a very dusty story.

Completely oblivious, Benny was rubbing his feet together for peak coziness … meanwhile, fans were spiraling, clutching their pearls and reaching for disinfectant through the screen.

Now, maybe this is just how things roll in the Blanco-Gomez household -- or maybe we caught him on the worst possible day -- but it’s hard to believe Selena’s just sweeping this one under the rug.

Perhaps she’s never had the full, unfiltered bottom-view experience. Either way, we’ve done the dirty work and brought the situation to light.