Sombr's Prank Call To Selena Gomez Goes South, Benny Blanco Picks Up

Sombr thought he was dialing up Selena Gomez for a cheeky prank ... but instead, it was her husband Benny Blanco who answered -- and the awkwardness was off the charts.

Sombr tried to prank call Selena Gomez for his “Call Your Ex on Stage” segment, but accidentally called Benny Blanco instead. pic.twitter.com/I4NTFhyGP4 — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) October 28, 2025 @SELENAT0RSARMY

It all went down during Sombr’s "Call Your Ex Onstage" bit -- but a playful jab at Selena turned weird when Benny picked up … and was straight-up baffled about why he was ringing him.

You’ve gotta see the whole thing play out ... we can’t hear Benny’s side, but from what it looks like, BB was clearly grilling Sombr, trying to figure out why this call was even happening.

Sombr did his best to play it off -- insisting it was all just a harmless joke meant for Selena -- but Benny clearly wasn’t having it. The vibe was ice cold ... and Sombr eventually had to hang up.

Play video content TMZ.com