Sombr Says He Lost His Mind When Taylor Swift Shouted Out His Music

Sombr says he's officially made it in Hollywood ... because his music got a stamp of approval from the person he sees as the greatest living artist ... Taylor Swift.

We got Sombr at Nine Orchard in New York City on Friday and our photog asked him about the emotions of getting a shoutout from Taylor herself.

In a recent interview, Taylor revealed that she had been listening to Sombr's music.

Sombr says he lost his mind when he heard Taylor was a fan of his ... and he tells us it's definitely a "Mama, I made it" moment.

Sounds like Taylor hasn't reached out to Sombr beyond highlighting his work in the media ... but he's got a message for her and her fiance, NFL star Travis Kelce, here ... and it seems he's got no problem playing third wheel.

Taylor's opinion carries tons of weight in the biz and Sombr's hoping he gets some collabs out of this whole situation ... and he tells us a bunch of other celebs are congratulating him too.