Sombr Plays Coy at Possible VMAs Performance With Addison Rae

The VMAs just dropped their lineup and it’s stacked -- but one fresh face is already making noise ... Sombr, the rocker who's got fans buzzing about a possible Addison Rae VMA cameo.

We got the rising star at LAX on Monday and he told us he's still wrapping his head around hitting the same stage as music's biggest names and couldn't be more grateful for the shot to take the stage.

Of course, we had to ask about Addison ... and Sombr couldn't hide a sly smile before shutting it down, pointing out the pop princess is busy on tour. Still, the pause said it all -- maybe fans shouldn't give up hope just yet.

Sombr and Rae first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted filming his music video for "12 to 12." While their chemistry had the Internet convinced, he insists it was all for the cameras and says he's still keeping his options open.