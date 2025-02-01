Addison Rae Shows Off Belly Button Piercing in Tiny Crop Top, Skirt

Addison Rae's flashing some bling ... nope, it ain't an engagement ring, it's her belly button piercing catching the light.

The influencer turned music star stepped out in L.A. Saturday morning, grabbing breakfast with some pals at All Time -- an upscale eatery near Griffith Observatory.

Rae walked out of the restaurant wearing an eccentric ensemble ... black t-shirt rolled up, revealing her entire stomach, and a teal skirt that stopped high on her legs.

The lack of fabric allowed everyone to see the stood in her belly button ... glittering while she walked in the sun.

Addison also threw on a pair of bright pink high socks too ... flipping her blonde pair behind her as she walked.

The last time we saw Rae, she was searching for some dancewear around Christmas ... leaving little to the imagination while she stripped down in front of the shop window.

Rae first rose to prominence with her TikTok dances -- but, she's transitioned to making her own music in recent days -- dropping her hit song "Diet Pepsi" just a few months ago. It has nearly 280 million listens on Spotify since coming out in August.

She's clearly taking it easy this weekend ... surrounding herself with good friends and dressing in her Saturday best.