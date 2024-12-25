Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Addison Rae Snaps Up Dancewear During Christmas Eve Shopping Spree

Addison Rae shops stylish dancewear on Christmas Eve
The festive period is usually a time for R&R, but Addison Rae was clearly in the mood to plan ahead, snapping up some stylish dancewear options for the season!

The internet personality was spotted on a Christmas Eve shopping trip with a friend at Dancers Barre Dancewear in Studio City, L.A., and she was clearly in her element, trying on a skintight bodysuit that made it look like her own skin!

It’s unclear if Addison walked out with the purchase ... but she was definitely taking her time, checking out her angles in the mirror and making sure that one-piece looked flawless from every side.

Between dancewear options, Addison was also spotted rocking a blue bra top, effortlessly showing off those finely toned abs.

As you know, Addison’s been crushing it in acting, music, and even showed off her dance moves in her recent "Aquamarine" music video -- proving she has the whole package.