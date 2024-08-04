Charli XCX Throws Star-Studded 32nd Birthday Party

Everyone Wants to Boom Clap with Me

Charli XCX knows how to get a club jumping -- whether performing or just throwing a sick party ... 'cause she brought the stars out in full force for her birthday.

The singer-songwriter held a party for her 32nd birthday Saturday night ... clad in a pair of tiny shorts and a white t-shirt with a strip cut out at the chest.

And, Charli's bday brought out the star power ... with celebs pulling up to the superstar's party -- including Glen Powell who looked pretty chill in a black T and jeans.

Charli's pal Lorde -- who she collaborated with on "The girl, so confusing" remix -- also attended ... with people online posting vids of the two singing and dancing together.

Other bold-faced names in attendance ... Anya Taylor-Joy, Billie Eilish, Stassie Karanikolaou, Addison Rae, Lukas Gage, Scout and Talullah Willis, Nelly Furtado, Euphoria star Alexa Demie and many more.

Charli and her crew jammed out to her new album "BRAT" -- released in June -- throughout the party. It's her first studio album since her 2022 entry "Crash."