Hollywood's Cele-BRAT-Ies ... See Who's Having A Big BRAT Summer!

Charli XCX and Kamala Harris are the collab heard around the world, and while the lime green memes of the presidential candidate are flooding social media, Kamala's not the only star in the spotlight having a Big BRAT summer!

Charli recently dropped her 6th studio album titled "BRAT" and took to Twitter and called out, "kamala IS brat." The singer defines BRAT as: "That girl who is a little messy, likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes ...."

The phrase is actually a term of endearment amongst the Gen Z'ers ... and gives Kamala edge and "rizz" 😜!

Big stars like Meg Thee Stallion, Amelia Gray and Bhad Bhabie have been livin' their best BRAT lives -- showing off their braless fits, posing with cigs, scraggly street style, and owning TF out of their trashiness!