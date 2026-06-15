West Wilson Not Returning to 'Summer House' Next Season

West Wilson's run on "Summer House" is coming to an end ... 'cause TMZ has learned he won't be returning for Season 11.

Sources connected to the series tell TMZ ... West was not picked up for the next season of the Bravo show and will not return when cameras start rolling over the July 4 weekend. That said, our sources say the door isn't completely closed and it's possible he could pop in for a cameo at some point.

His departure on the show comes after a drama filled run on the show, including a romance that dominated headlines this year.

As we've previously reported ... rumors swirled in early March that West and Amanda Batula were dating, and the pair confirmed their relationship in a joint statement on March 31. The romance sparked plenty of chatter among fans and cast members, given Amanda's close friendship with Ciara Miller, who previously dated West until their tumultuous breakup in 2023.

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The relationship remained a hot topic throughout the season and at the reunion, where West addressed questions about their romantic timeline. West said he stopped seeing other women once he and Amanda publicly revealed their relationship.

West joined the cast in Season 8. His relationship with Ciara was a major storyline, though things eventually fizzled out and created tension within the house.