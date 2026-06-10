'Summer House' Star Kyle Cooke Says West Dating Amanda 'Like Banging His Sister'

Kyle Cooke says he feels betrayed by West Wilson and Amanda Batula ... and he says it's like West is "banging his sister."

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The "Summer House" star sat down with People in a new interview ... and said he still feels "incredibly betrayed" by his former best friend and estranged wife over 2 months after they confirmed their relationship.

Kyle says he's not the only one affected by West and Amanda's relationship, explaining ... "There's a reason why the whole friend group felt affected. It's kind of like he's banging his sister."

He said West and Amanda's explanation of how things came to be at the Season 10 reunion "felt more defensive than it was remorseful" and that his patience "has run out."

As you know, the third and final part of the "Summer House" reunion aired on Bravo Tuesday ... and West and Amanda gave more insight into their relationship timeline. They both strongly denied they ever hooked up in 2025 ... and said things started becoming romantic in February and March.

West specifically said he saw a side of Amanda he had never seen before when they were hanging out with a friend group and "took it kinda personal."

Play video content Video: West Wilson Reveals Timeline of Romance with Amanda Batula Show Me Something

Kyle didn't let West off the hook so easily, calling out West for having a "front row seat" to their sex life and breakup ... and pursuing Amanda anyway.

West and Amanda confirmed they were an item at the end of March, and told their castmates at the reunion they decided to be exclusive then.

While the reunion has come and gone, there's a bit more drama to see in a surprise episode of "Summer House" airing next week ... during which West tells Kyle he's loved Amanda for a while.