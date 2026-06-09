'Summer House' Star Kyle Cooke Packs on PDA with Fan at Nightclub

"Summer House" star Kyle Cooke is back at it again ... kissing fans in public on video.

In footage going viral online, Kyle is seen leaning in close to a woman at a nightclub while he's on tour for his DJ set ... laying a few smooches on her before telling her, "You're actually really hot, I'm not joking."

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Notably ... this is the second video to come out this week of the Bravoleb smooching a mystery woman ... all while his ex-wife Amanda Batula galivants around with West Wilson -- a controversy that blew up the famed friend group.

As we previously reported ... the reality scandal broke out after Amanda and West confirmed their long-rumored relationship ... and the topic is still being strenuously strung out during the "Summer House" Season 10 reunion.

Now, with the final installment of the Season 10 reunion set to air tonight, fans are getting another dose of off-screen drama ... courtesy of a nightclub video that's already lighting up social media.