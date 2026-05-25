Ciara Miller Says Friendship With Amanda Batula Is Over for Good

Ciara Miller is making one thing crystal clear ... her friendship with Amanda Batula is beyond saving after Amanda started dating her ex, West Wilson.

The "Summer House" star absolutely torched Amanda in a new interview with PEOPLE when asked whether there was any chance they could reconcile.

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"Yeah, for sure," Ciara said when asked if their friendship was done. "I couldn't do this to my worst enemy."

The Bravo fallout exploded after Amanda and West confirmed they'd secretly started seeing each other despite Amanda and Ciara being close friends for years.

Ciara said she's actually relieved to move on from the drama after the explosive Season 10 reunion airs Tuesday. "The reunion was quite the day," she said, adding she's ready for "bigger and better" things.

She also teased the reunion will finally give fans some “clarity” on all the chaos and called the emotional sit-down “very cathartic.”

The tension really boiled over in a reunion teaser released last week, where Ciara accused Amanda of hooking up with West just to hurt her. "Over the past six years, I have been your f****ing champion," Ciara told Amanda. "I couldn't fathom that I'd be sitting here pissed that you're f****ing my ex."

Ciara and West originally dated in 2023 before rekindling their romance during the latest season of the series.