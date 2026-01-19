'Summer House' Stars Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Split Up

We're Done -- After Four Years Of Marriage!

"Summer House's" Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke are officially dunzo ... after four years of marriage.

The reality television stars let their fans know about their split in a message shared on their social media accounts, and they wrote they were "mutually and amicably" going their separate ways. They didn't give any specifics about a timeline for their presumed divorce.

They also asked their fans for privacy while they navigated their split ... and acknowledged their request was "ironic" given how they'd always tried to remain open about the state of their relationship.

FYI ... Amanda and Kyle started dating back in 2015, and although they broke things off at first, they eventually got back together and officially started dating in 2017.

The Bravo stars got engaged the following year, and they tied the knot in September 2021 after delaying their wedding date due to the pandemic.

It's worth noting Kyle admitted to cheating on Amanda back in 2019, and he was hit with infidelity rumors in 2023 ... the two managed to bounce back both times, though.