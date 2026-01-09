John Stamos 'Can't Believe' It's Been Four Years Since Bob Saget Died

It's officially been four years to the day since Bob Saget died ... and his former costar and longtime friend John Stamos marked the anniversary of the actor's death by sharing a bunch of photos taken with Saget on his Instagram account on Friday.

The photos mostly showed the former "Full House" costars hanging out and spending time with their friends and family ... and we're sure he's got plenty more he's looking over today.

John wrote a message about how much he misses Bob, and he compared the feeling to "standing in a quiet room after the laughter stops" ... sure, it's somber, and bittersweet too.

FYI ... Bob died in 2022 after he hit his head in his room at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida, where he'd checked in after finishing a show at a comedy club. We were later told Bob likely didn't realize how serious the injury was. He went to sleep and died from a brain bleed.

We caught up with John nine months after his longtime friend died and asked him what he missed most about Bob -- "everything" was the answer we were given.

John wasn't the only person to mark the time since Bob passed ... Bob's widow, Kelly Rizzo, shared an Instagram post composed of videos and photos of her late husband over the years, and wrote his sudden death was "unimaginably painful."